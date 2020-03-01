America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) Shares Down 5.3% on Disappointing Earnings

America First Multifamily Investors LP (NASDAQ:ATAX)’s stock price fell 5.3% during trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $6.85 and last traded at $6.98, 830,555 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 656% from the average session volume of 109,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.37.

The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). America First Multifamily Investors had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 47.78%. The company had revenue of $15.40 million for the quarter.

Get America First Multifamily Investors alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATAX. TheStreet cut America First Multifamily Investors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub raised America First Multifamily Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,308,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $453,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 718,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after buying an additional 65,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 9.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $424.59 million, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

About America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX)

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public housing Capital Fund Trust, and Other Investments.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for America First Multifamily Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America First Multifamily Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.