Ambarella (AMBA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AMBA opened at $59.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.61 and its 200 day moving average is $57.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -53.56 and a beta of 1.31. Ambarella has a 12-month low of $36.68 and a 12-month high of $73.59. The company has a current ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AMBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ambarella from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ambarella from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Ambarella from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. BidaskClub cut Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Ambarella from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.89.

In other Ambarella news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $193,706.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 452,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,478,022.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Christopher Day sold 1,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $59,841.69. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,445.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,808 shares of company stock valued at $724,919 in the last 90 days. 6.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

