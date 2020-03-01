Allied Minds (LON:ALM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $31.00

Allied Minds PLC (LON:ALM)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 31 ($0.41) and last traded at GBX 32.05 ($0.42), with a volume of 1142366 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34.50 ($0.45).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 40.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 49.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.14, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.46.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a GBX 12.62 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 24.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd.

In other news, insider Joseph Pignato acquired 346,800 shares of Allied Minds stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 46 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of £159,528 ($209,850.04).

Allied Minds Company Profile (LON:ALM)

Allied Minds plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in pre-seed, seed, start-up, and early stage technology investments. The firm prefers to invest across all products, services, and industries with a focus on the life science and technology sector including medical devices, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, big data, cyber security, communications, semiconductors, and food safety.

