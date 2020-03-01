Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 576,500 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the January 30th total of 688,900 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Shares of ALBO stock opened at $23.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.36. The company has a market cap of $288.24 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.69. Albireo Pharma has a 12-month low of $16.13 and a 12-month high of $38.69.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALBO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. BidaskClub raised Albireo Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 255,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,371,989.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 10.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 18,340 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 195.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 14,701 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 192,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

