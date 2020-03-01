Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,700,000 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the January 30th total of 9,340,000 shares. Approximately 8.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

AKBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 230.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKBA opened at $8.87 on Friday. Akebia Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.99 and a one year high of $10.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.