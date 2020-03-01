Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Stock Holdings Lessened by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMG. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,685,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $640,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,217 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 866,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,444,000 after purchasing an additional 397,620 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 170.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 218,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,508,000 after purchasing an additional 137,715 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,245,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 446.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 95,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,060,000 after purchasing an additional 77,718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMG shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Affiliated Managers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.17.

In related news, Director Jide James Zeitlin sold 2,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $223,700.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,439.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Samuel T. Byrne acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $81.87 per share, with a total value of $409,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 17,500 shares of company stock worth $1,474,725. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $75.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.08 and a 12 month high of $115.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.69.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.49. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.00%.

Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

