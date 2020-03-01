AEW UK Long Lease REIT (LON:AEWL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $69.00

AEW UK Long Lease REIT PLC (LON:AEWL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 69 ($0.91) and last traded at GBX 70.60 ($0.93), with a volume of 257423 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70.60 ($0.93).

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 74.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 73.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.50. The stock has a market cap of $56.95 million and a P/E ratio of 13.35.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. AEW UK Long Lease REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.13%.

The Company is a closed-ended Real Estate Investment Trust ('REIT') incorporated on 18 April 2017 and domiciled in the UK. The registered office of the Company is located at 6th Floor, 65 Gresham Street, London, EC2V 7NQ. The Company's Ordinary Shares were listed on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and admitted to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange on 6 June 2017.

