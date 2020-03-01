AeroVironment (AVAV) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) is scheduled to be releasing its Q3 2020 earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 3rd. Analysts expect AeroVironment to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. AeroVironment has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 1.47-1.67 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $1.47-$1.67 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $83.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect AeroVironment to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $51.39 on Friday. AeroVironment has a one year low of $48.61 and a one year high of $95.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.01 and a current ratio of 10.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.73.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $419,690.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 56,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,107.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total value of $536,375.28. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 56,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,806,253.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,861,649. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AVAV. Robert W. Baird raised AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. William Blair cut AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. AeroVironment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.25.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

