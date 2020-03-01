Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Short Interest Up 7.9% in February

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 217,100 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the January 30th total of 201,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of AEHR opened at $2.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Aehr Test Systems has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $2.78. The company has a market cap of $48.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.23% and a negative net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $6.87 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

In related news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $36,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 496,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,692.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rhea J. Posedel sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total value of $68,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,546 shares of company stock valued at $115,802. 16.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 279,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 9,954 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems primarily designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment for use in the semiconductor industry worldwide. It provides full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and related accessories. The company offers Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices.

