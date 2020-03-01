Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGLE) Short Interest Up 16.1% in February

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGLE) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 242,800 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the January 30th total of 209,200 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 58,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

AGLE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 833,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 442,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 7,051 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 575,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 191.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares in the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AGLE opened at $6.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.99 and a twelve month high of $9.10.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.02. On average, analysts anticipate that Aeglea Bio Therapeutics will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme, which is in early clinical development stage for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency, an autosomal recessive metabolic disease caused by a marked decrease in the activity of the native arginase 1 enzyme; and for treating Arginine dependent cancers.

