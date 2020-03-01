Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) Short Interest Update

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,410,000 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the January 30th total of 3,060,000 shares. Approximately 10.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 654,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 317.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 28,749 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 389.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 66,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACRS stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.49. Aclaris Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $7.51.

ACRS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Svb Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.67.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.

