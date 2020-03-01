ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Short Interest Update

ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,250,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the January 30th total of 4,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 884,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 9.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABIOMED during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ABIOMED by 326.4% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ABIOMED by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of ABIOMED by 638.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ABIOMED during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABIOMED stock opened at $150.26 on Friday. ABIOMED has a 52 week low of $147.28 and a 52 week high of $352.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.47.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.92 million. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 29.14%. ABIOMED’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ABIOMED will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABMD. Morgan Stanley cut ABIOMED from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub raised ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BTIG Research began coverage on ABIOMED in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.00.

About ABIOMED

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

