AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,900,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the January 30th total of 4,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 35.7 days. Approximately 12.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:AAON opened at $55.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 52.39 and a beta of 0.93. AAON has a 1-year low of $39.86 and a 1-year high of $58.85.

Get AAON alerts:

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. AAON had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AAON will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAON. BidaskClub raised shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AAON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in AAON during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in AAON by 259.2% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in AAON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in AAON by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in AAON by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. 72.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.