$293.20 Million in Sales Expected for Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) will announce sales of $293.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cantel Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $291.70 million to $294.70 million. Cantel Medical reported sales of $224.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cantel Medical will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cantel Medical.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $257.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.70 million. Cantel Medical had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 4.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMD shares. Sidoti decreased their price objective on Cantel Medical from $116.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine cut Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Cantel Medical from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE CMD opened at $63.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.10 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.32 and a 200-day moving average of $73.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Cantel Medical has a fifty-two week low of $59.94 and a fifty-two week high of $93.87.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This is a boost from Cantel Medical’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.10. Cantel Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.86%.

Cantel Medical Company Profile

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Endoscopy segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; infectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets, transport systems, and mobile medical carts; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

