12,220 Shares in Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOMD. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,179,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940,868 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,863,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,203,000 after purchasing an additional 631,979 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 425.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 609,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,491,000 after purchasing an additional 493,394 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 641,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,351,000 after purchasing an additional 246,171 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,282,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,535,000 after purchasing an additional 175,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Nomad Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.13.

Shares of NYSE:NOMD opened at $18.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.21 and a 200 day moving average of $20.49. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Nomad Foods Ltd has a 12-month low of $17.44 and a 12-month high of $23.06.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.95 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nomad Foods Ltd will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

