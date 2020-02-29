Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ZUO. First Analysis started coverage on shares of Zuora in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zuora from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.17.

ZUO stock opened at $13.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 1.85. Zuora has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $24.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.87.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Zuora had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a negative return on equity of 47.26%. The business had revenue of $71.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Zuora’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Zuora will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jason Pressman sold 9,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $142,044.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 45,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $677,379.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 105,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,550,269.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,537 shares of company stock valued at $842,766. Corporate insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZUO. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Zuora in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Zuora in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Zuora in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Zuora in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Zuora by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

