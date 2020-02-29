Zacks: Brokerages Expect La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $466.26 Million

Equities research analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) will post sales of $466.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for La-Z-Boy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $464.79 million and the highest is $467.40 million. La-Z-Boy posted sales of $453.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 16th.

On average, analysts expect that La-Z-Boy will report full year sales of $1.80 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow La-Z-Boy.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $475.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.05 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.28%. La-Z-Boy’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LZB. Cfra upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised La-Z-Boy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

In other news, CEO Kurt L. Darrow sold 61,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,138,955.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 618,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,648,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 234.6% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 177,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after acquiring an additional 124,226 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 122,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 14,882 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 49,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 10,391 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 25,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

La-Z-Boy stock opened at $28.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.68. La-Z-Boy has a twelve month low of $27.79 and a twelve month high of $37.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is presently 26.17%.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

