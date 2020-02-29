Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $161.70 Million

Analysts forecast that First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) will post sales of $161.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Interstate Bancsystem’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $160.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $163.40 million. First Interstate Bancsystem posted sales of $150.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that First Interstate Bancsystem will report full-year sales of $659.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $654.00 million to $665.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $677.83 million, with estimates ranging from $671.00 million to $682.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Interstate Bancsystem.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. First Interstate Bancsystem had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $165.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.13 million.

FIBK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Interstate Bancsystem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,888,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,106,000 after purchasing an additional 175,760 shares in the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in First Interstate Bancsystem in the 4th quarter worth $985,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 546,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 151,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 70,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 868,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,420,000 after purchasing an additional 224,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $34.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.37 and a 200 day moving average of $40.63. First Interstate Bancsystem has a 52 week low of $33.30 and a 52 week high of $43.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from First Interstate Bancsystem’s previous None dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. First Interstate Bancsystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

