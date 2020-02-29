Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.70 Million

Equities research analysts expect Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) to post sales of $7.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.29 million and the highest estimate coming in at $8.10 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $4.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $40.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $40.15 million to $40.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $29.93 million, with estimates ranging from $23.05 million to $36.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of OPNT stock opened at $11.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.78 and a 200-day moving average of $14.17. The company has a market cap of $47.45 million, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.28. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $18.23.

In related news, insider Phil Skolnick sold 7,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $96,216.21. Also, Director Ann L. Macdougall purchased 5,000 shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.51 per share, with a total value of $67,550.00. 30.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological treatments for substance use, addictive and eating disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for eating disorders, including bulimia nervosa and binge eating disorders, alcohol use disorders, a long term treatment to prevent relapse for patients with opioid use disorders, cocaine use disorders, and a heroin vaccine.

