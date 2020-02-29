Zacks: Analysts Expect Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $73.15 Million

Brokerages expect that Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) will post $73.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Culp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $68.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $76.25 million. Culp posted sales of $77.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Culp will report full-year sales of $292.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $288.10 million to $296.12 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $301.39 million, with estimates ranging from $296.40 million to $305.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Culp.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The textile maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.33 million. Culp had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CULP. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Culp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Culp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Culp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Shares of CULP opened at $9.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.75 million, a P/E ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.57. Culp has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $21.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.51.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Culp by 186.8% in the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 277,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 180,840 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Culp in the third quarter valued at about $171,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Culp by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 220,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Culp by 88.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,813 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 6,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Culp by 21.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

