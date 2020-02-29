Wolverine World Wide, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Wolverine World Wide in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.74. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $607.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WWW. Argus upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Wolverine World Wide from to in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.43.

Shares of NYSE WWW opened at $26.29 on Thursday. Wolverine World Wide has a twelve month low of $23.05 and a twelve month high of $37.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.78%.

In related news, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 45,493 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $1,257,881.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,331.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 3,920 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $105,722.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,582.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,672,456 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,428,000 after purchasing an additional 162,400 shares during the period. CA Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 233.1% in the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 271.6% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 141,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 103,291 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 19,975 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

