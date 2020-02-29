William Blair Comments on Intuit Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:INTU)

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intuit in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 25th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of $5.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $5.77. William Blair also issued estimates for Intuit’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.15 EPS.

Get Intuit alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Intuit from $256.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Intuit from to in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised their target price on Intuit from to in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their target price on Intuit from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Intuit from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.95.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $265.85 on Friday. Intuit has a 52 week low of $236.03 and a 52 week high of $306.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.25 billion, a PE ratio of 43.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $288.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.75.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 22.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.99%.

In other news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 112,022 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.16, for a total transaction of $29,815,775.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 73,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.08, for a total transaction of $18,785,260.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 185,426 shares of company stock valued at $48,613,307. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 958.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 86.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

Further Reading: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.