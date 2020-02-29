William Blair Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Tactile Systems Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.18. William Blair also issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $57.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 5.79%.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TCMD. BidaskClub downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tactile Systems Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.71.

Shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $50.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 90.02, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 2.22. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12 month low of $40.62 and a 12 month high of $75.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,846,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,660,000 after purchasing an additional 98,130 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,055,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,256,000 after purchasing an additional 86,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 670,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,270,000 after purchasing an additional 24,715 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 449,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,341,000 after purchasing an additional 27,989 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 303,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,489,000 after purchasing an additional 30,510 shares during the period. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 2,106 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $136,974.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,515,727.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 2,330 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $129,897.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,160.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,122 shares of company stock worth $1,135,631 in the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

