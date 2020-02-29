WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 42.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WSBC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in WesBanco by 9.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in WesBanco by 17.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in WesBanco by 7.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,023 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in WesBanco by 3.7% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 14,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in WesBanco by 17.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSBC opened at $30.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.09. WesBanco Inc has a 52 week low of $29.79 and a 52 week high of $42.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.25.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $137.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.15 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 26.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that WesBanco Inc will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on WSBC shares. BidaskClub raised WesBanco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens lowered their target price on WesBanco from $41.50 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of WesBanco in a report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

In related news, Director Kerry M. Stemler acquired 807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $26,622.93. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 96,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,850.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

