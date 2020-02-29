Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Acquired by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $4,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOYA. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 66,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 177,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,795,000 after purchasing an additional 9,626 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,694,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,307,000 after purchasing an additional 252,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,216,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $74,160,000 after purchasing an additional 35,637 shares in the last quarter.

VOYA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised Voya Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Voya Financial to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Voya Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.67.

NYSE VOYA opened at $52.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 1.51. Voya Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $47.71 and a 1 year high of $63.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $276.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.00 million. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.21% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Voya Financial Inc will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.22%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

