Veris (ASX:VRS) Trading Down 14.3%

Veris Ltd (ASX:VRS) shares were down 14.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as A$0.05 ($0.03) and last traded at A$0.05 ($0.04), approximately 6,338,118 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.06 ($0.04).

The firm has a market cap of $20.18 million and a PE ratio of -0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$0.06.

Veris Company Profile (ASX:VRS)

Veris Limited provides surveying, professional and advisory, and geospatial services in Australia. The company operates through Surveying, and Professional & Advisory segments. The Surveying segment examines and records the features of a land or infrastructure to create maps, plans, and detailed descriptions, as well as to facilitate construction.

