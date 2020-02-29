Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Stock Position Raised by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 722,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,326 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.1% of Assetmark Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Assetmark Inc. owned 1.45% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $143,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 294.1% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

VBK opened at $184.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.48. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $171.83 and a fifty-two week high of $211.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

