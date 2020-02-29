Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $114.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.47 and a 200 day moving average of $122.24. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $105.96 and a 12 month high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

