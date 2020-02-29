Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 230,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties were worth $5,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 399.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 15,535 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 16,732 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Urstadt Biddle Properties news, Director Catherine U. Biddle acquired 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $666,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock opened at $20.61 on Friday. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $24.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a current ratio of 12.76. The company has a market capitalization of $825.62 million, a P/E ratio of 35.54 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.42.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $34.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.99 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UBA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Urstadt Biddle Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

