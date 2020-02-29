United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) – Wedbush boosted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of United Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 24th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $1.67 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.63. Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $243.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for United Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.82 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.98 EPS.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($1.27). The company had revenue of $311.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.14 million. United Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 7.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.34 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UTHR. Zacks Investment Research cut United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub raised United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen raised United Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.92.

Shares of UTHR opened at $103.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.06, a P/E/G ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.01. United Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $74.31 and a 1-year high of $128.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,544,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $312,194,000 after acquiring an additional 332,155 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,383,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,943,000 after acquiring an additional 201,569 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,894,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,896,000 after acquiring an additional 18,776 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 671,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,610,000 after acquiring an additional 133,916 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 640,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,059,000 after acquiring an additional 180,803 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

