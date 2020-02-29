Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,862 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Unisys worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UIS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Unisys by 489.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,707 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Unisys by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unisys during the third quarter worth about $124,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Unisys by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,353 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Unisys during the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of Unisys in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Unisys from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of UIS opened at $15.53 on Friday. Unisys Co. has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $18.13. The stock has a market cap of $987.79 million, a PE ratio of -43.14 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.47.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.05). Unisys had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $741.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Unisys’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. The Technology segment designs and develops software, and hardware and other related products.

