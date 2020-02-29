Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its position in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 4,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2,316.7% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 87.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ULTA has been the subject of several research reports. Nomura lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $317.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.70.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total value of $764,418.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,982.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $257.09 on Friday. Ulta Beauty Inc has a fifty-two week low of $222.00 and a fifty-two week high of $368.83. The stock has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $281.34 and a 200-day moving average of $260.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

