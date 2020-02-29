Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,428,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 483,856 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.52% of Two Harbors Investment worth $20,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 129.7% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $13.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.15 and a 200 day moving average of $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.65. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $15.85.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $71.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Two Harbors Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, CIO Matthew Koeppen sold 2,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $32,254.35. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 175,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,651,871.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CIO William Ross Greenberg sold 7,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $108,118.98. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 102,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,105.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,286 shares of company stock valued at $427,812 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TWO. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.20 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Two Harbors Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.74.

Two Harbors Investment Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

