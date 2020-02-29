Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Acquired by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,958 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Twilio by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Twilio by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Twilio by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in Twilio by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Twilio by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 4,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $567,746.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $50,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,307 shares of company stock valued at $17,437,231 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $112.64 on Friday. Twilio Inc has a 1 year low of $89.81 and a 1 year high of $151.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57. The stock has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.34 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.09.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.40. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.50% and a negative net margin of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $331.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

TWLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Twilio from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Twilio from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Twilio from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.29.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

