Trent Peterson Sells 18,405,588 Shares of Adairs Ltd (ASX:ADH) Stock

Adairs Ltd (ASX:ADH) insider Trent Peterson sold 18,405,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$2.57 ($1.82), for a total value of A$47,302,361.16 ($33,547,773.87).

Shares of Adairs stock opened at A$2.42 ($1.72) on Friday. Adairs Ltd has a 1 year low of A$1.25 ($0.89) and a 1 year high of A$2.71 ($1.92). The business has a 50-day moving average of A$2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $409.17 million and a P/E ratio of 14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.02, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from Adairs’s previous Interim dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. Adairs’s dividend payout ratio is 95.24%.

Adairs Limited operates as a specialty retailer of homewares and home furnishings in Australia and New Zealand. The company's product range includes categories, such as quilt covers and coverlets, sheets, cotton flannelettes, pillowcases, quilts, pillows, mattress protectors, pillow protectors, blankets, nursery products, valances and bedwraps, bedspreads, mattress toppers, bath mats, bath robes and slippers, kids beach products and towels, cushions, throws, gifts and toys, wall arts, rugs, laundry and home care products, chairs, bedheads, storage and shelves, ottomans and bench seats, and tables, as well as pots and plants, gifts, baskets, throws, home décor and fragrance products, mirrors, lighting products, and tableware and pets products.

