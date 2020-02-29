Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Shares Purchased by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,825 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Total in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Total in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Total in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Total in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Total by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,109 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Total news, major shareholder S.A. Total sold 400,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $3,363,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,152,078 shares of company stock valued at $18,533,004.

Shares of Total stock opened at $43.14 on Friday. Total SA has a 12-month low of $41.32 and a 12-month high of $58.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $117.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.80.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. Total had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $49.28 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Total SA will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TOT shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Total in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

