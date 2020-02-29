Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its stake in shares of Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,405 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Tech Data were worth $5,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Tech Data during the 4th quarter worth $862,000. Harvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tech Data during the 4th quarter worth $556,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tech Data during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Tech Data by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG raised its stake in Tech Data by 1,013.5% during the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,214,000 after acquiring an additional 52,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tech Data stock opened at $142.39 on Friday. Tech Data Corp has a 1 year low of $80.20 and a 1 year high of $151.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.35.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.03. Tech Data had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.02 EPS. Tech Data’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tech Data Corp will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tech Data from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Tech Data presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

