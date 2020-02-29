TD Securities Lowers Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Price Target to C$120.00

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EQB. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Equitable Group from C$129.00 to C$120.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Equitable Group from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Equitable Group from C$120.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

TSE:EQB opened at C$89.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion and a PE ratio of 7.44. Equitable Group has a 52-week low of C$64.00 and a 52-week high of C$121.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$107.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$106.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Equitable Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.78%.

In related news, Senior Officer Joao Da Costa Simoes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$113.00, for a total transaction of C$113,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$242,385. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$114.10, for a total value of C$148,330.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,696,725.90. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,646 shares of company stock valued at $1,310,804.

Equitable Group Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes.

