Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) Short Interest Update

Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,390,000 shares, an increase of 33.4% from the January 30th total of 6,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of TGE opened at $22.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Tallgrass Energy has a 1 year low of $14.28 and a 1 year high of $25.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Tallgrass Energy alerts:

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). Tallgrass Energy had a net margin of 28.65% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $232.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tallgrass Energy will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Tallgrass Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $20.00 target price on shares of Tallgrass Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Tallgrass Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tallgrass Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tallgrass Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Tallgrass Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,270,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Tallgrass Energy by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,963,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tallgrass Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,567,000. 55.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tallgrass Energy Company Profile

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Tallgrass Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tallgrass Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.