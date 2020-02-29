SunTrust Banks Comments on Heico Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:HEI)

Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) – SunTrust Banks decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Heico in a report released on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.66. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Heico’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.83 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Heico had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $541.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HEI. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Heico from $153.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Heico in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised shares of Heico from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Heico in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Heico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.44.

Shares of HEI opened at $107.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.39. Heico has a 52 week low of $89.25 and a 52 week high of $147.93. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.81.

In related news, CFO Carlos L. Macau acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.21 per share, with a total value of $91,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,049.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Heico in the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Heico in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,091,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Heico by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Heico by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Heico by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 25.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

