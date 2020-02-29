SPDR Solactive Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHOK) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of SPDR Solactive Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHOK) shot up 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $60.27 and last traded at $60.27, 2,200 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 30% from the average session volume of 1,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.11.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.55.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SPDR Solactive Hong Kong ETF stock. Marotta Asset Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Solactive Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHOK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,000. Marotta Asset Management owned approximately 40.02% of SPDR Solactive Hong Kong ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Recommended Story: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Solactive Hong Kong ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Solactive Hong Kong ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.