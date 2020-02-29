SPDR Solactive Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:ZDEU) Shares Down 1.4%

SPDR Solactive Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:ZDEU) shares traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $53.29 and last traded at $53.29, 100 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.06.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.51.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SPDR Solactive Germany ETF stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Solactive Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:ZDEU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG owned 0.42% of SPDR Solactive Germany ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

