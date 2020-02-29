SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,769,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,161 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 4.74% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF worth $140,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Network bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 165.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 130.8% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 292.9% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TFI opened at $51.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.95. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.44 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.0868 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

