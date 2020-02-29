SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE) by 265.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,437,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,771,442 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.08% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF worth $69,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPE. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 41.7% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 129.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 27,964 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000.

IPE opened at $29.39 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $53.24 and a 52 week high of $58.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.29.

SPDR Series Trust, formerly SPDR Barclays Tips ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance the Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index (the Index). The Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index includes publicly issued, United States Treasury inflation protected securities that have at least 1 year remaining to maturity on index rebalancing date, with an issue size equal to or in excess of $500 million.

