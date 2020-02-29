Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) Stake Reduced by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 63.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 663,126 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.38% of Sonoco Products worth $23,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SON. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sonoco Products by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.3% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 68,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its position in Sonoco Products by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 72.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SON has been the topic of several research reports. Argus lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Sonoco Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.20.

In other news, VP Harold G. Cummings III sold 532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $32,196.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,392.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,033 shares of company stock worth $63,259. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $48.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Sonoco Products Co has a 52-week low of $47.25 and a 52-week high of $66.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.39.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.73%.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

