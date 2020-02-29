Simplybiz Group (LON:SBIZ) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Simplybiz Group PLC (LON:SBIZ) shares fell 8.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 192 ($2.53) and last traded at GBX 193 ($2.54), 118,074 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 210 ($2.76).

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Simplybiz Group in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 230.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 217.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.79 million and a P/E ratio of 26.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.03.

The SimplyBiz Group Limited provides regulatory and business support services to professionals operating within the financial services market in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Intermediary Services and Distribution Channels. The Intermediary Services segment provides compliance and regulation services to financial intermediary member firms, including directly authorized IFSs, directly authorized mortgage advisers, workplace consultants, and directly authorized consumer credit brokers.

