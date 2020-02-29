Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 69.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 77,067 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $4,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 11,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 10,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 120,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPG. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “in-line” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $182.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

Shares of SPG opened at $123.08 on Friday. Simon Property Group Inc has a one year low of $119.91 and a one year high of $186.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.93. The stock has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($1.29). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.24% and a net margin of 36.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 69.77%.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

