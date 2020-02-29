Sibanye Gold Ltd (NYSE:SBGL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sibanye Gold Ltd (NYSE:SBGL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,000,000 shares, a growth of 34.7% from the January 30th total of 5,940,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBGL. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sibanye Gold by 123.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 125,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 69,196 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sibanye Gold by 8.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sibanye Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,653,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sibanye Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,784,000. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sibanye Gold by 8.6% during the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,800,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,520,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. 19.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBGL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Sibanye Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sibanye Gold in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut Sibanye Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sibanye Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sibanye Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

NYSE:SBGL opened at $12.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of -38.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.84 and a 200-day moving average of $7.99. Sibanye Gold has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $13.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

About Sibanye Gold

Sibanye Gold Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

