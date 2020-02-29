Short Interest in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Increases By 33.8%

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,530,000 shares, an increase of 33.8% from the January 30th total of 4,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Shares of NYSE:ORI opened at $19.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Old Republic International has a 52 week low of $19.22 and a 52 week high of $24.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.76.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Old Republic International will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Peter Mcnitt acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.90 per share, with a total value of $149,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $149,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 7,900 shares of company stock valued at $158,222. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Old Republic International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 49,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC grew its position in Old Republic International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 22,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Old Republic International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 69,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Old Republic International by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Old Republic International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 52,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

