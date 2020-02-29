Short Interest in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Rises By 33.9%

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, a growth of 33.9% from the January 30th total of 1,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 421,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NUS stock opened at $24.52 on Friday. Nu Skin Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $23.97 and a fifty-two week high of $64.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.47.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $583.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 47.74%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NUS. Bank of America cut their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 11th. DA Davidson reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nu Skin Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.63.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUS. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 29.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 200.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

